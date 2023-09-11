‘Auks’: A Fourth Joe Biden Email Alias Surfaces

Then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fourth alias, “auks@att.blackberry.net,” as early as 2010 to communicate with his family, according to the nonprofit Marco Polo, based on information from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.”

The House Oversight Committee previously noted only three aliases in its August 17 request to the National Archives for documents related to Joe Biden’s email pseudonyms: “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.”

“Auks” is the mascot of Archmere Academy, a private Roman Catholic college preparatory school in Delaware and the alma mater of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden’s “auks” alias received an email on May 10, 2011, from his niece, Casey Owens, who served as a special assistant for the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Treasury Department.

Just days before she left the Treasury, Owens emailed “Uncle Joe” at auks@blackberry.net concerning the vice president’s remarks a day prior, during the opening session of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue:

Uncle Joe, Just got home from work and couldn’t wait to send you an email. Today was truly a memorable day for me. I keep thinking about Mommom. Can you imagine her seeing us huddled up back stage together? She would have loved it. It chokes me up. I have so much to learn! Sitting back there with you was very, very humbling. I was just blown away. You ALWAYS make time to talk to me. Always. But today was really incredible. I still can’t believe you took the time to discuss the issues with me.

Joe Biden then forwarded the email to Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden’s sister.

While working at the Treasury, Owens was in contact with Hunter Biden, who was, at the time, in the process of creating a joint venture investment fund with a Chinese Communist Party-linked entity, BHR Partners.

On April 12, 2010, Owens emailed Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin, the Biden family bookkeeper, about China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s largest sovereign wealth fund and a business target of Hunter’s. CIC is a state-owned entity and manages part of the Chinese government’s foreign exchange reserves.

Owens emailed Hunter Biden and Schwerin a CIC investment conference schedule that occurred a couple of weeks earlier.

“FYI on recent CIC investment conference at a resort in Sanya, on Hainan Island, over the weekend of March 27-28,” Owens emailed, Fox News reported:

A Thornton Group press release dated that same day – April 12, 2010 – said the company’s chairman, James Bulger, and Hunter visited Beijing just three days earlier and met with CIC Chief Investment Officer Gao Xiqing, among others, according to the Republican Senate report released in September 2020. A feature article about Owens published months later by the Tower Hill Bulletin said she and her team had traveled to Beijing in May 2010 with a U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. A photo of Owens in the article showed her receiving a “small jade vase as a birthday gift” from China’s then-vice minister of finance, Zhu Guangyao. According to the Ministry of Finance website, its primary function is to implement the decisions and policies of the Chinese Communist Party in the area of public finance.