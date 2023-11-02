House Democrats applauded when 23 Republicans joined them in killing a resolution to censure “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for being a “pro-Hamas antisemite” and rallying “insurrectionists.”

The resolution, killed Wednesday night with a vote of 222-186, was introduced on October 26 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over Tlaib’s controversial actions in response to the heightened conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Democrats briefly broke out into applause when the resolution failed,” Fox News reported, adding that a retaliatory resolution to censure Greene, introduced by Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), was pulled from the schedule shortly before voting began.

The Republican congresswoman introduced the censure proposal after Tlaib made thinly veiled threats on October 18 to the U.S. government about its lack of action against Israel for supposedly “bombing a hospital,” a pro-Hamas lie that Tlaib has repeated.

“To my president, to our president…I want him to know…as also somebody of Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this. And I think a lot of people aren’t going to forget this,” Tlaib said before her supporters staged an “insurrection” in the Capitol to protest for Palestine.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an unhinged antisemite, goes after Biden and her fellow Democrats: "A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It's not a threat — it isn't!" pic.twitter.com/WqNfGSzURg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Palestinian supporters are staging an insurrection in the US Capitol today.pic.twitter.com/Z9KFzy9HCf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 18, 2023

When announcing her resolution in response to Tlaib’s behavior, Greene said she must be “held accountable” for her “anti-Semitic beliefs” and for leading the “insurrection.”

After the resolution was killed, Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambast her fellow Republicans who voted in favor of Tlaib.

Along with a list of “feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats,” Greene wrote after the vote, “This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC.”

List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J8cNqzdC6T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

“Must be great to be a Democrat,” she said in a follow-up post. “They all stick together to destroy our country and cover up each others lies and stand unified to protect Tlaib – Hamas Caucus.”

“But Republicans just join Democrats and vote to destroy our country and our party.”

Must be great to be a Democrat. They all stick together to destroy our country and cover up each others lies and stand unified to protect Tlaib – Hamas Caucus. But Republicans just join Democrats and vote to destroy our country and our party. https://t.co/dhafHxYLkA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

“Some of the ‘conservatives’ on this list are claiming they couldn’t vote to censure Tlaib bc my resolution called Oct 18th an insurrection,” the outraged congresswoman added.

“These same ‘conservatives’ have never lifted a finger to help Jan6 defendants. They could care less that they are rotting in jail.”

Some of the “conservatives” on this list are claiming they couldn’t vote to censure Tlaib bc my resolution called Oct 18th an insurrection. These same “conservatives” have never lifted a finger to help Jan6 defendants. They could care less that they are rotting in jail. https://t.co/dhafHxYLkA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

One of the Republicans who voted against censuring Tlaib, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), explained why he did not go for the resolution despite his disagreement with her statements.

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation – if not censure,” he wrote on X.

“However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection,'” he continued.

He elaborated on why he disagreed with “abusing” the term “insurrection”:

I voted to table the resolution. In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of “insurrection” at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now.

(3/3)"I voted to table the resolution. In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of 'insurrection' at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now." -Rep. Roy — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 2, 2023

Another of the 23, Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), said he voted against the resolution to preserve free speech.

Walberg said in a statement:

As much as I disagree with previous comments made by Rep. Tlaib, First Amendment liberties are for every American, and I will support this constitutional right, whether the speaker is on the political left or right and whether they are speaking heinous lies or harsh truths.

“When we hear evil speech, we should not look to the government for the answer but rather speak up as individuals to denounce it,” he added.

Rep. Balint, the author of the retaliatory censure resolution towards Greene, celebrated the anti-Tlaib resolution’s failure and said she has withdrawn her attack on the Republican congresswoman “for now”:

Given the fact that this conference voted unanimously for an election denier, there was a question of whether my resolution to censure Rep. Greene could pass with the votes it needed from ‘moderate’ Republicans. They have shown they are unable to stand up in moments that require courage.

Balint was referring to the election of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“But tonight, when 23 Republicans said ‘no’ to Rep. Greene’s bigotry, I saw this situation a little differently. I want to thank them for doing the right thing. And I’m going to hold back on the vote for now,” Balint continued. “Vermonters and people across the country need us to get to work and focus on the urgent needs facing working people here at home and around the world.”