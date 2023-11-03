Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Biden in Georgia — a key swing state, the latest Zogby Analytics survey found.

The survey shows a competitive race between Trump and Biden in a head-to-head matchup. In that scenario, Trump leads with 51 percent support. Biden comes in two points behind with 49 percent support. That lead, however, is within the survey’s +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

Unlike some other surveys which show Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid hurting Trump rather than Biden, this survey found Trump’s lead growing when third party candidates — Kennedy and Green Party candidate Cornel West — are added to the mix. In a four-way race, Trump takes a nine-point lead over Biden with 45 percent support to Biden’s 36 percent support. Kennedy comes in with 15 percent support, followed by West with five percent support.

📊 GEORGIA 2024: @TheZogbyPoll (B-) PRES:

(R) Trump 51% (+2)

(D) Biden 49%

~~

(R) Trump 45% (+9)

(D) Biden 36%

(I) RFK Jr. 15%

(I) West 5%

—

GOP PRES:

Trump 55% (+45)

DeSantis 10%

Haley 9%

Ramaswamy 7%

Scott 5% 10/09-12 | 628 LV (273 R's) | D33/R33https://t.co/oDPVaQAEVT pic.twitter.com/VDapKyBLii — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 28, 2023

The survey also examined the Republican primary race in the Peach State and found Trump as the clear runaway leader. A majority, 55 percent, choose Trump in the GOP primary race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 45 points behind with ten points, nearly tying for second place with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who garnered nine percent support. That is significant, as a recent poll out of Iowa also showed Haley tying DeSantis for second place.

That aside, the survey showed Ramaswamy coming in fourth place with seven percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with five percent support.

The survey was taken October 9-12, 2023, among 628 likely voters. It coincides with other state-wide surveys showing Trump maintaining a competitive nature against Biden in key states. In fact, Monday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls found Trump edging out Biden in Pennsylvania by an average of 1.6 percent, and a recent Siena College poll even found Trump remaining competitive in blue New York.