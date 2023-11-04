Hunter Biden paid for a mystery international phone line linked to President Joe Biden from 2015-2018, years encompassing the Biden family’s dealings with CEFC China Energy Company, emails from the “Laptop from Hell” show.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer alleges Joe Biden received two checks as “loan repayments” from his brother, totaling $240,000 dollars from 2017 to 2018. Comer, along with several lawmakers, has accused the Biden family of “laundering” money.

Hunter received nine emails from AT&T over a three-year span about a phone number linked to Joe Biden that ends in 3535, according to emails uncovered by not-for-profit Marco Polo.

The international phone calls were revealed in an AT&T email sent to Hunter’s business account on February 18, 2018:

Dear J BIDEN, Courtesy Message – We just want to let you know that you have exceeded $300.00 in international data overage charges. Your data service may be interrupted if usage continues.

Hunter Biden told an associate via email on August 31, 2018, that the number was his father’s. The email cc’d Joe Biden’s “Robin Ware” auks@att.blackberry.net email, Joe Biden’s fourth email alias that Breitbart reported in September: “Please have them call my dad ******3535?regarding getting to the North Shores house , apologize profusely for me I thought Hallie was joking- seriously that she wasn’t going to help. I’m in CA.”

Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute president, said in May that he conveyed a phone number linked to Joe Biden to the House Oversight Committee. He said Hunter Biden paid for the number.

“We obtained that phone number, and we’ve shared it with individuals and the Oversight Committee in Congress is going to subpoena those phone records,” he said. “And what’s important here is that’s not a government phone; this is not Joe Biden’s private phone that he’s paying for himself. It’s actually [Hunter] Biden’s business that paid for it.”

“What is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he is vice president of the United States?” Schweizer asked. “It’s not the government phone. It’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone.”

Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone more than 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

A committee spokesperson told Breitbart News the committee had not yet issued subpoenas for President Biden’s phone records.

