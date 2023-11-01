President Joe Biden’s receipt of two separate “loan repayments” from family members after he left the vice presidency raises questions for the House impeachment inquiry to investigate.

The questions are based on Wednesday’s revelation from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) that Joe Biden received $40,000 in “laundered” CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017, according to Comer, from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, once again in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment.”

The discovery is the second instance Joe Biden personally accepted a suspicious personal check from his brother James Biden, who was involved in the Biden family’s ventures. The revelation fuels concerns Joe Biden could be compromised and further supports the impeachment inquiry into the president. For example: How many “loans” did Joe Biden provide to James Biden and when? Did Joe Biden provide loans to other family members, including his son, Hunter? What was the purpose of each loan and were any executed while he was serving as vice president or in the Senate? Has he continued to loan money to James Biden or any family members while President? The White House’s immediate response on Wednesday to Joe Biden’s receipt of two separate “loan repayments” was to echo an article by the Messenger that alleged the “loans” were “short term.” Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said Wednesday’s revelation were “lies and conspiracy theories.”

The White House also maintains the first check worth $200,000 was not due to a pre-existing business relationship. James Biden insisted the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Last week, Comer demanded Joe Biden provide applicable loan documents and IRS filings regarding the $200,000 “loan repayment” James Biden claims he repaid Joe in 2018.

“It’s certainly plausible that this payment where James and Sara used funds from China was indeed a loan repayment to Joe,” Comer said, rebutting the White House’s claims.

“But even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name – with money from China no less,” he said.

Comer vowed to continue investigating the Bidens. Evidence unearthed against Joe Biden is growing. The evidence is here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.