The writings of the transgender Nashville shooter who allegedly murdered six people at Covenant School on March 27, 2023, essentially shatter the Biden regime’s narrative of “MAGA Patriot” terrorists, Donald Trump Jr. suggested on Monday following purported leaks from the shooter’s journal.

“So the Trans Terrorist Shooter is everything we knew he/him would be despite the regime holding out and hoping for it to be white supremacy, MAGA Patriots, concerned parents, and Christians who are the real terrorists according to their FBI/DOJ puppets,” Trump Jr. said following Steven Crowder posting what has been claimed to be leaks of 28-year-old Audrey Hale’s journal, in which the shooter allegedly mentioned killing “crackers” and those with “white privlages [sic].”

The alleged journal contains a page with the words “Death Day” at the top.

“I can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready,” the handwriting reads, adding, “I hope my victims aren’t.”

“I hope I have a high death count,” the page reads.

Another page, dated February 2, 2023, contains a diatribe against “those crackers” and a “bunch of little faggots w/ your white privlages [sic].” At the top, it reads, “kill those kids!!!” lamenting against “crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w thier [sic] daddies [sic] mustangs + convertibles.”

The alleged journal also contains a page showcasing the “Death Day” timeline.

Breitbart News spoke with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) communications director Josh Devine, who would not confirm that the pages were, in fact, authentic.

“We cannot. We are offering no such confirmation on that,” he said, adding, “We’re aware of the images, yes, but we’re not offering confirmation on their authenticity.” However, the Tennessee Star independently verified the authenticity of the materials.

According to reports, Hale left behind over a dozen journals and other items that the public has yet to see.

“In April 2023, TBI Director David Rausch reportedly told law enforcement officers that ‘the killer did not write about specific political, religious or social issues’ in these materials,” as Breitbart News detailed.