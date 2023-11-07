Biden Fundraises off Election Wins: ‘Democracy Won and MAGA Lost’

President Joe Biden fundraised off the Democrat Party’s nearly flawless election day on Tuesday, using the victories in Ohio, Kentucky, and likely in Virginia to draw a contrast between “democracy” and “MAGA.”

The Republican potential losses in all three states highlight the GOP’s seeming inability to persuade voters of their arguments against late-term abortions.

In Ohio, the state passed an initiative to block bans on abortion by adding protections to the state constitution. In Virginia, Democrats appeared to retain power in the Senate. In Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) trounced gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R).

“Across the country tonight, democracy won and MAGA lost,” Joe Biden’s X account posted.

“Voters vote. Polls don’t,” he said before asking for campaign contributions. “Now let’s go win next year. Donate to join us:”

Joe Biden also stated Ohio’s initiative protected the “fundamental freedoms” of abortion.

“In Ohio, voters protected access to reproductive health in their state constitution,” Joe Biden said in a statement:

Ohioans and voters across the country rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors and nurses for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide.

