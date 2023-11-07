Gavin Newsom’s Approval Rating Hits All-time Low in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has hit an all-time low approval rating of 44%, according to a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times.

The Times reported Tuesday:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s standing among California voters has hit an all-time low, with 49% disapproving of his performance as governor, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The survey showed Newsom’s popularity has tumbled this year as he continues to amplify his national profile and campaign outside of the Golden State to support President Biden and attack Republican governors and their conservative political agendas. Newsom’s approval rating was 44% in the late October poll, an 11-point slide from February when 55% of voters approved of his performance. His disapproval among California voters increased 10 percentage points from earlier this year.

Newsom lost support among Democrats as well as Republicans; 55% of respondents feel that the state is heading in the wrong direction. The poll sampled over 4,000 likely primary voters in California; The margin of error in the polls was 2.5%.

Some of Newsom’s policies are popular. He is championing Proposition 1, a popular proposal aimed at providing mental health services to the homeless as part of an effort to move them off the streets. He is moving the state forward toward the first construction of a major reservoir — the Sites Reservoir — in more than four decades. And his recent visit to Israel to show solidarity with the Jewish state after the October 7 terror attack was welcomed by many voters (though opposed by others).

However, Newsom’s support for the extreme left wing of the Democratic Party on transgender issues has led to local pushback. And California voters may have grown tired of his obsessive attacks on Republicans elsewhere, rather than on problems at home.

