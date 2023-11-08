Donald Trump: Daniel Cameron Lost Because ‘He Couldn’t Alleviate the Stench of Mitch McConnell’

Former President Donald Trump largely blamed Republican Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial loss in Kentucky to the attorney general’s ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), stating that he warned Cameron it would be a “big burden to overcome.”

Cameron lost to incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear in Tuesday’s highly anticipated election. Cameron, who was backed by Trump, predicted that his victory would help propel Trump to the White House next year, but his loss has Republicans pointing fingers in numerous directions. Many are blaming Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, calling for her resignation. Others are blaming Sen. McConnell, and Never Trump Republicans are directly pointing to Trump, declaring that Cameron’s defeat tells a greater story — that the GOP is over MAGA.

Trump, however, strongly disagrees and attributed Cameron’s loss to his ties McConnell, who is wildly unpopular among Republicans.

“Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell. I told him early that’s a big burden to overcome,” Trump said.

“McConnell and Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates,” Trump continued. “I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was ‘too much to bear.'”

Trump still recognized GOP victories elsewhere, congratulating Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves for his reelection, stating that he, “on the other hand, surged to a win for Governor in Mississippi after my involvement.”

Indeed, a New York Times story from March 2023 overtly described Cameron as an “ally” of McConnell who formerly worked as an aide of the 81-year-old.

The Times reported at the time:

Mr. Cameron, a former aide to Mr. McConnell, was expected to cruise to the nomination on the back of his ties to the powerful Senate minority leader and to Mr. Trump.

Trump’s post comes as anti-Trump Republicans, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — both of whom are trailing him by well over 50 points in the GOP primary — blame Cameron’s election loss on the former president.

Last night the GOP lost Virginia legislative races and got beat in the Kentucky governor’s election. National pundits attribute these loses to the debate on abortion restrictions; but I see it as a rejection of the GOP as controlled by Donald Trump. To win in 2024 we can’t be… — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 8, 2023

Trump endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron loses the Governor’s race in DEEP RED Kentucky. Another loss for Trump. The losing will only end for Republicans if we rid ourselves of Donald Trump. Trump—loser in ‘18, ‘20, ‘21, ‘22 and now ‘23. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 8, 2023

