NBC Moderators Do Not Ask Single Question on Southern Border Until 90 Minutes into GOP Debate

NBC News moderators did not ask a single question on the United States-Mexico border until 90 minutes into the GOP presidential primary debate.

Moderators chose topics like the Middle East, Ukraine, Venezuela, China, and Taiwan to fill most of the first hour and a half of Wednesday evening’s debate.

Roughly 90 minutes in, moderator Hugh Hewitt asked the first question in relation to the southern border — though the question was focused on the nation’s deadly fentanyl crisis rather than unprecedented illegal immigration under President Joe Biden.

In August, Fox News moderators spent the first hour of the GOP debate talking about issues like climate change, gun control, abortion rights, Ukraine, and the charges against former President Donald Trump before asking a question on immigration.

Despite the border getting little attention at NBC News’s GOP debate, the issue remains among the top problems facing Americans, polls have consistently shown in the last few years.

