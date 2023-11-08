Report: Democrats Circulate Plan to ‘Open the Floodgates for Palestinians’

House and Senate Democrats are reportedly circulating a plan to fellow Democrats that would “open the floodgates for Palestinians” to arrive in the United States, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller reports that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) are lobbying fellow Democrats to sign onto a letter to urge President Joe Biden to provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to Palestinians in the U.S.

Both TPS and DED would ensure that Palestinians cannot be deported from the U.S.

NEW: A Senate source tells me Sen. Durbin, Congresswoman Jayapal and Congresswoman Schakowsky are circulating this letter calling to open the flood gates for Palestinians to come into the U.S.: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/GjV6T5fDXa — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 7, 2023

The reported letter from Democrats comes as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a far-left organization with deep ties to the Democrat Party, authored a letter to Biden asking for TPS and DED for Palestinians in the U.S.

CAIR’s letter was issued after Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and other House Republicans introduced legislation to ban the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from providing green cards, visas, refugee status, and parole to Palestinians.

Zinke’s bill also would revoke visas for Palestinians in the U.S., thus making them eligible for deportation.

Biden administration officials have said on two occasions that they will not carry out measures under federal immigration law to revoke visas for pro-Hamas foreign nationals residing in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.