Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims, ‘No,’ He’s Not Losing in Key Battleground States

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed Thursday he is not losing to former President Donald Trump in several top battleground states.

VERDICT: FALSE. Recent polling shows Biden losing to Trump in several battleground states:

Trump tops Biden in five of six crucial swing states, a New York Times/Siena College poll found Sunday.

in five of six crucial swing states, a New York Times/Siena College poll found Sunday. Trump tops Biden 49-45 percent nationally, a CNN poll found Tuesday.

Biden told reporters the CNN and Times polling were wrong.

“Why do you think it is that you’re trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“Because you don’t read the polls. Ten polls, in eight of them I’m beating him,” Biden claimed. “You guys only do two: CNN and New York Times.”

It was unclear what eight polls Biden referenced.

“You don’t believe you are trailing in battleground states?” another reporter asked.

“No, I don’t,” Biden claimed:

Q: Why are you trailing in swing states? BIDEN: "Because you don't read the polls out!" Q: "You don't believe you're trailing in battleground states…?" BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/Zenbc61g2h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.