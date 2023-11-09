Jill Stein Announces 2024 Presidential Bid: Democrats Have ‘Betrayed Their Promises’

Jill Stein, who famously ran in the 2016 presidential election, announced on Thursday that she is running for president yet again with a platform that includes guaranteeing the “right” to a living-wage job, housing, food, health care, education “and more.”

In a video posted to social media, Stein laid out the current state of affairs, contending that “people are tired of being thrown under the bus by wealthy elites and their bought politicians.”

They are “tired of living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to pay the rent, locked in student debt and medical debt, child poverty doubling, rising diseases of despair, growing hopelessness,” she said declaring that “the political system is broken” and pointing directly to what she described as the “two wall street parties” which she said are “bought and paid for.”

“Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishments failed us, and we need a party that serves the people. I’m Jill Stein, and I’m running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system,” she announced, promising to address “crushing inequality, endless war, and climate collapse.”

“And we’ll put these front and center in the selection and on the ballot across the country. The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren’t getting us out,” she said, explaining that both parties are “squandering trillions on the endless war machine, fueling conflict around the world.”

Democrats, she said, have “betrayed their promises for working people, youth, and the climate again and again, while Republicans don’t even make such promises in the first place,” she said, concluding that both parties are a “danger to our democracy,” listing off examples — “expanding censorship, criminalizing protests, throwing competitors off the ballot, suppressing debates, [and] rigging their primaries.”

“Change won’t come from the ruling elites. It comes from we the people,” she said, contending that they will be able to “create living-wage jobs for all Americans” and providing a list of her goals which includes an “Economic Bill of Rights with the right to a job to health care, to housing, to food, education and more.”

Stein also said they can abolish student and medical debt while creating a Green New Deal to “protect Mother Earth.”

Further, Stein believes the country can “use diplomacy and international law instead to end violence, occupation and apartheid.”

“We do have the power and we can use it in this election to start building an America and a world that works for all of us,” she added.

WATCH:

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK pic.twitter.com/QkrugPGadb — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

Let's put a pro-worker, anti-war, climate emergency agenda front and center in this election and on the ballot across the country.https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

A brief look at Stein’s campaign website highlights her priorities, which includes a Green New Deal and “freedom, equality, and justice for all,” claiming that “ countless millions are still fighting for basic rights.”

“We must put an end to the shameful legacy of systemic discrimination against women, Black and Brown people, Indigenous people, immigrants, people with disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ community, and other marginalized groups, and come together to ensure our rights, freedoms, and justice for all,” it reads, also calling for peace and global human rights, “real democracy to empower the people,” and an Economic Bill of Rights with would include the “right” to a living-wage job, housing, food, health care, education “and more.”

Stein’s run could serve as a major blow to the Biden campaign, as there are already concerns that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West could suck away voters from the Democrat base — a reality Democrats are all too familiar with, as many of them largely blamed Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump to Stein’s presence in the race.