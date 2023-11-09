Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell demonstrated zero patience for a group of climate change protesters disrupting his speech on Thursday, even going so far as to use an expletive as they were escorted out.

Speaking at a conference hosted in Washington, DC, by the International Monetary Fund, Powell had been addressing issues of inflation when the protesters entered.

“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to two percent over time,” Powell said. “We are not confident that we have achieved such a stance.”

The protesters then stormed in to disrupt the speech, chanting, “end fossil finance.” As security escorted them out, Powell repeatedly said “thank you” before finally saying, “Just close the fucking door. Close the door.” Watch below:

As noted by CNN, it was “the second time in the past month that the Fed Chair has been interrupted during an appearance after he was escorted off stage in October at the Economic Club of New York, and it clearly raises questions about security.”

“After returning to the podium, Powell made it clear the Fed is carefully balancing the risk that inflation could reignite versus the risk that the central bank could cause unnecessary economic damage,” the outlet reported.

Breitbart News previously highlighted that Jerome Powell does not believe the U.S. Federal Reserve should have a hand in dictating climate policy.

“Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals,” Powell said during a panel discussion hosted by Sweden’s central bank. “We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker.’”

