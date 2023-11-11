Poll: Most Americans Oppose China-Owned Electric Vehicle Plants in U.S.

The majority of Americans oppose states allowing Chinese-owned corporations to build Electric Vehicle (EV) plants, using taxpayer dollars, in the United States, a new poll reveals.

A poll from McLaughlin & Associates of 1,000 likely voters, conducted Oct. 19 through Oct. 24, finds that the majority of Americans across a number of demographic groups oppose plans like those in Michigan where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is using taxpayer money to fund China-owned EV plants in the state.

In total, 56 percent said states “should not invest taxpayer dollars to help with the transition to EVs, because working with countries like China is not worth jeopardizing national security and other American auto manufacturing jobs,” while fewer than 3-in-10 voters said states should invest in China-owned EV plants.

About 17 percent of voters said they are unsure about the issue.

Those who said states should not invest taxpayer money into China-owned EV plants include 74 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of Democrats, 54 percent of swing voters, 61 percent of white Americans, 51 percent of black Americans, and nearly 4-in-10 Hispanic Americans.

The poll comes as a grassroots movement of voters in Michigan successfully ousted six Republican elected officials who backed Whitmer’s plan to build a China-owned EV battery plant in their community.

“This recall shows how the community did not want this,” local activist Lori Brock told the Detroit News. “This just means we have a voice again. We may be small, but we are powerful.”

