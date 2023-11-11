President Joe Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

President Joe Biden appeared confused on Saturday during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day.

During the solemn ceremony, the 80-year-old president was slowly guided by a member of the Honor Guard to place a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

However, after doing so, he seemed confused about what to do. He turned around to walk back to his place but then suddenly turned back around towards the wreath.

The member of the Honor Guard then raised a gloved hand to gesture for him to return to his place.

It was an unusually awkward scene for a president during a wreath-laying ceremony.

The moment was captured live on C-SPAN and highlighted by critics on social media.

Joe Biden, confused and befuddled after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, has to be guided back to his place by a white gloved guard. pic.twitter.com/R1J6OUrYYn — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 11, 2023

While Biden has stumbled and fumbled around a stage many times, the latest incident comes as more questions are being raised — including by Democrats — about Biden’s age as he seeks a second term in the White House.

CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

Politico, in a Friday newsletter, called Biden’s age “no laughing matter these days,” adding:

It’s at the heart of his precarious standing in the polls and he needs a strategy — something, anything — for addressing voters’ concerns about electing an octogenarian to a second term which will end when he is 86 years old. In August, about three-quarters of adults in an Associated Press-NORC poll said they think Biden is too old to effectively serve as president. Even among Democrats, the numbers were scary — 69% said he was too old.

The newsletter noted that when asked what words came to mind when mentioning Biden, more than a quarter of poll respondents used words associated with age, such as “old, outdated, aging and elderly,” and 15 percent mentioned words associated with being “slow and confused.”

The report noted that Biden’s top challenger for 2024 — former President Donald Trump — does not suffer from the same perception.

JOE NO! Biden Almost Wipes Out Again Trying to Walk up Stairs

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.