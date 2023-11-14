Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke publicly about Maryanne Trump Barry’s passing, reflecting on her life and lauding her as a “great sister” who will be “truly missed.”

Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, died at the age of 86 on Monday. She was found unconscious in her Manhattan home in the early hours of the morning, and an investigation is underway into her death.

Trump said of his sister the day after her passing:

My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86. A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump noted that his sister’s life became more difficult after he made the life-changing decision to run for president:

Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President. The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!

“While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement,” he continued. “I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say,’Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.’ I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant—They were right!” he exclaimed, lauding his sister as “a great Judge, and a great sister.”

“She will be truly missed!” he added.

Indeed, Trump Barry served on the federal District Court in New Jersey after being appointed by Ronald Reagan and went on to serve in the Third Court of Appeals, working into her eighties and retiring in 2019.

Donald Trump Jr. said on Monday of his aunt’s passing, “As I pulled up here this morning, I found out my aunt passed away. … I’m very close with her grandson, we hang out all the time, and so it’s obviously a rough day for that.”