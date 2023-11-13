Donald Trump’s Older Sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, Dies at 86

Former President Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has died at the age of 86.

Trump Barry, a former federal judge, died in her Manhattan home, according to a report from the New York Times. One of the sources familiar with the matter said she was found Monday morning, per the report, but no specific cause of death has been identified yet:

Maryanne Trump Barry, former President Trump's eldest sister, has died, according to two sources. She was 86. https://t.co/mlbA6aFugr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 13, 2023

As of 11:45 Eastern, Trump had yet to say anything on Truth Social about his sister’s passing.

As CNN noted, Trump Barry was “selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983” and went on to serve in the 3rd Court of Appeals after a nomination from Bill Clinton. She worked into her eighties, retiring in 2019.

Her death follows that of Trump’s first wife, Ivana, the mother of three of his children, who passed away last year in her Manhattan home at the age of 73.