Donald Trump’s Older Sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, Dies at 86

US property tycoon Donald Trump (L) is pictured with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry as they adjourn for lunch during a public inquiry over his plans to build a golf resort near Aberdeen, at the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference centre, Scotland, on June 10, 2008. Trump wants to build a …
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Former President Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has died at the age of 86.

Trump Barry, a former federal judge, died in her Manhattan home, according to a report from the New York Times. One of the sources familiar with the matter said she was found Monday morning, per the report, but no specific cause of death has been identified yet:

As of 11:45 Eastern, Trump had yet to say anything on Truth Social about his sister’s passing.

As CNN noted, Trump Barry was “selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983” and went on to serve in the 3rd Court of Appeals after a nomination from Bill Clinton. She worked into her eighties, retiring in 2019.

Her death follows that of Trump’s first wife, Ivana, the mother of three of his children, who passed away last year in her Manhattan home at the age of 73.

