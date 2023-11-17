Democrat Congresswoman: Anti-Israel Riot at DNC ‘Rattled Me More than January 6th’

The anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protest that erupted outside of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Wednesday evening frightened Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who said the riot “rattled me more than January 6th.”

Several Democrats were inside the building when the protest took place, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-CA), House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), as well as Dingell. Protesters reportedly sought to block entrances to “force politicians to encounter their candlelight vigil and their calls for an end to the fighting,” according to the Associated Press. However, the protest was not peaceful, as U.S. Capitol Police clashed with rioters who were reportedly “illegally and violently” protesting.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 200 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” Capitol Police posted on X at the time. “Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area.”

Ultimately, six officers were injured in the DNC HQ riot.

Dingell, who was blocked from exiting the building due to protesters, said she was frightened. It took an hour for police to safely escort her and her colleagues out of the building.