Globalist Magazine: Donald Trump Is the ‘Biggest Danger to the World’

Former President Donald Trump “poses the biggest danger to the world in 2024,” says the Economist, a leading globalist magazine.

“A shadow looms over the world,” declares the November 16 article, adding that “the prospect of a second Trump term fills the world’s parliaments and boardrooms with despair. But despair is not a plan. It is past time to impose order on anxiety.”

The article does not suggest any plan to “impose order” on American democracy.

In prior decades, establishment groups often offered concessions — mostly insincere — to millions of ordinary U.S. voters.

Today’s voters oppose establishment wealth-shifting policies on migration, wages, trade, and war-making, and the voters might be persuaded to switch their votes in exchange for once-routine campaign promises. However, the article does not even mention the primary issue that is powering Trump — the globalist establishment’s destructive determination to extract human wealth from poor countries via migration into the United States, Europe, and other developed countries.

The magazine also does not try to explain why a former real-estate investor and TV host has become a bigger danger to the world than disease, mass migration, or the elite refusal to look for a diplomatic fix for the war with nuclear-armed Russia.

Instead, the magazine’s handwringing writers hide their refusal to make normal concessions by pretending that Trump’s campaign pitches are steely eyed, apocalyptic convictions, saying:

The greatest threat Mr. Trump poses is to his own country. Having won back power because of his election-denial in 2020, he would surely be affirmed in his gut feeling that only losers allow themselves to be bound by the norms, customs and self-sacrifice that make a nation. In pursuing his enemies, Mr. Trump will wage war on any institution that stands in his way, including the courts and the Department of Justice. … A second Trump term would be a watershed in a way the first was not. Victory would confirm his most destructive instincts about power. His plans would encounter less resistance. And because America will have voted him in while knowing the worst, its moral authority would decline.

The article ends with an inadvertent admission that ordinary citizens have the ballot-box power to curb their elite power. “The election will be decided by tens of thousands of voters in just a handful of states. In 2024, the fate of the world will depend on their ballots.”

Breitbart News has extensively covered the magazine’s defense — and occasional criticism — of globalism, diversity, and migration.

