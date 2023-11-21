Migrants Get Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving Ahead of Low-Income New Yorkers

Low-income New Yorkers living in public housing say newly arrived migrants have been first in line for free turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as public resources are strained from illegal immigration.

According to local reports and interviews, New Yorkers living in public housing are competing against tens of thousands of newly arrived migrants to New York City when it comes to meals this Thanksgiving.

“Why do we have to take the butt of everything,” New Yorker Georgia Butler told FOX5 New York in an interview. “This community is already suffering.”

“[The migrants] were first in line for the turkeys this morning,” Butler continued. “They tell you to be there at 11 o’clock. You get there at like 10:30, 10:45, but they are already out there. The line is from over there to over here.”

According to FOX5 New York, New Yorkers living in public housing have seen some 8,000 migrants move into their neighborhoods after having arrived at the United States-Mexico border and being released into the nation’s interior.

Already, low-income New Yorkers are dealing with strained resources. This week, city officials said they would offer $15 gift cards to those in public housing who have been forced to go without gas to cook meals for months.

In addition, Mayor Eric Adams has announced billions in budget cuts for New Yorkers after the city spent nearly $1.5 billion in just the last year on newly arrived migrants. By the end of next year, the city is projected to spend $12 billion on migrants.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.