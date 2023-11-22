Iowa Politician’s Wife Convicted of Voter Fraud Scheme in 2020 Election

The wife of an Iowa politician has been convicted for operating a voter fraud scheme in the 2020 primary and general election, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted by a jury on 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 23 counts of fraudulent voting, and three counts of fraudulent voter registration.

According to the conviction, Taylor conducted the scheme to produce fraudulent votes for her husband, Republican Jeremy Taylor, in his unsuccessful run in the 2020 GOP primary for Iowa’s 4th congressional district and his successful run in the general election for Woodbury County Supervisor.

As part of the scheme, Taylor submitted or enticed other Iowa residents to submit voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots that contained false voter information.

Likewise, Taylor herself signed election forms on behalf of others without their permission and told others they were allowed to sign such forms on behalf of relatives.

Taylor now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.