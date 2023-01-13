Iowa Politician’s Wife Charged with 52 Counts of Voter Fraud in 2020 Election

The wife of an Iowa politician has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud relating to the 2020 primary and general elections, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that 49-year-old Kim Phuong Taylor oversaw a voter fraud scheme in 2020 to generate votes as her husband, Republican Jeremy Taylor, was running in the GOP primary for Iowa’s 4th congressional district and in the general election that year when he ran for Woodbury County Supervisor.

Taylor, according to prosecutors, allegedly submitted or enticed other Iowa residents to submit voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots that contained false voter information.

The allegations claim that Taylor herself signed election forms on behalf of others without their permission and told others they were allowed to sign such forms on behalf of relatives.

Taylor is charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 23 counts of fraudulently voting, 3 counts of fraudulent voter registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. She faces a maximum of five years in prison per count.

Her husband Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the June 2020 GOP primary for Iowa’s 4th congressional district and successfully ran months later in the general election to become a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Taylor’s next court appearance is scheduled for March.

