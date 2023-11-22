Jim Jordan Subpoenas Delaware Prosecutor Lesley Wolf in Biden Probe

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed on Tuesday Delaware prosecutor Lesley Wolf, who investigated Hunter Biden.

Jordan’s subpoena of Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf is significant in the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden due to her alleged bias in the investigation of the president’s son for tax and gun violations:

Wolf allegedly refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.”

to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf allegedly ordered investigators in August 2020 to remove any reference to “Political Figure 1” from a search warrant. A document subsequently released showed that Joe Biden is “Political Figure 1.”

investigators in August 2020 to remove any reference to “Political Figure 1” from a search warrant. A document subsequently released showed that Joe Biden is “Political Figure 1.” Wolf allegedly prevented then-United States Attorney David Weiss from asking questions about an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing a business deal with CEFC China Energy Co. mentioning “Ten held by H for the big guy.”

“Information available to the Committee suggests that you — either directly or by instructing others — are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden,” Jordan said.

“Given your central role in the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden, you are uniquely situated to advance not only the Committee’s oversight and inform potential legislative reforms … but also the Committee’s impeachment inquiry,” Jordan wrote.

DOJ officials removed Wolf from the Hunter Biden case in the summer of 2023, which appears to coincide with IRS whistleblower disclosures to Congress. The disclosures accused Wolf of political bias.

The subpoena, reviewed by Breitbart News, compels Wolf of Delaware to appear before Jordan’s committee for a deposition on December 7.

🚨🚨🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan SUBPOENAS Lesley Wolf about her role in the Hunter Biden investigation Read here ⬇️ https://t.co/simyEITbgV — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 21, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.