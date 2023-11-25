Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, the brother of the man who reported former President Donald Trump for an allegedly inappropriate call with the president of Ukraine, is making his campaign for a House seat in Virginia all about fighting Trump.

“I fought Trump before. I’m running for Congress to do it again,” Vindman posted on X:

In 2019, we saw the corrupt activities of a former President that culminated in an attack on January 6, 2021. 147 members supported Trump. If we thought that chapter is closed, it’s not. I fought Trump before. I’m running for Congress to do it again. pic.twitter.com/vfFeVs1HZf — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) November 22, 2023

Endorsing Vindman on this endeavor is Russia collusion hoaxer Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat running for a Senate seat.

Immediately after news broke of Vindman running for Congress, Schiff posted he was proud and excited for his “friend”:

Here, right matters. Proud of and excited for my friend @YVindman for announcing his campaign for Congress in Virginia today. pic.twitter.com/x2WT1pWxVU — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) November 17, 2023

Vindman’s brother, Alexander Vindman, worked with Schiff to try to get Trump impeached in 2019 for putting a hold on Ukraine aid.

Vindman and Schiff had accused Trump of trying to withhold aid in exchange for dirt on then-former Vice President Joe Biden. His son, Hunter Biden, had sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company whose CEO was under investigation for corruption.

Scott Parkinson, a veteran congressional staffer who is running for the U.S. Senate in Virginia, highlighted Schiff’s endorsement: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Radical liberal losers like Vindman and Schiff don’t care about the constitution. They care about power for themselves, not our constitutional rights”:

It is not clear how Vindman’s focus on Trump will play in VA-7, which the Cook Political Report recently rated as “leans” Democrat from “likely” Democrat.

Several Republicans have already announced they are running for the seat, including former Army Green Beret soldier Derrick Anderson, Navy SEAL combat veteran Cameron Hamilton, former Marine Corps officer Jon Meyers, and entrepreneur Bill Moher, according to InsideNoVA.

Some Democrats have also indicated they are running, such as former Del. Elizabeth Guzman. Other potential Democrat candidates include State Sen. Jeremy McPike, State Sen.-elect Jennifer Carroll Foy, former Del. Hala Ayala, and Prince William School Board chair Babur Lateef, according to InsideNoVA.

The Washington Post reported that Guzman and other potential contenders “are likely to emphasize their years of representing parts of the 7th district in local or state government.”

Vindman’s credentials are sure to be challenged. He himself has admitted that he might have voted Republican in the past.

It is not clear when Vindman moved to Virginia’s District 7, but in a recent interview, he referred to it as “the community I decided to live in and raise my kids in.”

And the Vindmans have already rubbed some local Democrats the wrong way.

After Vindman announced his campaign, local Democrat Virginia House Delegate-elect Joshua Cole noted that he had never heard of him before. Cole posted, “I’m sorry – who is this? I’ve never seen this person in our area. At. All”:

I’m sorry – who is this? I’ve never seen this person in our area. At. All. https://t.co/dS1P917fbL — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaCole) November 16, 2023

Vindman’s sister-in-law, Rachel Vindman, launched a profanity-laced threat against Cole, then deleted it:

Meanwhile, Alexander Vindman’s wife left this classy post/threat to Dem VA delegate @JoshuaCole for saying he had never heard of him: pic.twitter.com/Uf68vbReXo — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 17, 2023

Vindman’s brother posted a condescending response and criticized Cole for “questioning” their “service”:

I’m sure you think you are being a good surrogate for your VA house colleagues looking to run for VA-7, but don’t start by questioning @YVindman. Its a bad look. The Vindman’s have been fighting for our democracy & for Virginia. I respect your service. But don’t disrespect ours.

I'm sure you think you are being a good surrogate for your VA house colleagues looking to run for VA-7, but don't start by questioning @YVindman . Its a bad look. The Vindman's have been fighting for our democracy & for Virginia. I respect your service. But don't disrespect ours. https://t.co/NVt2xzwzQ5 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) November 16, 2023

Several Democrat Virginians noted the condescension to a local leader:

A "bad look" is deciding you're a Dem bc your boss called you a name, not because you believe in Democratic values. Attacking history-making local leaders like @JoshuaCole for having (valid) concerns about your brother's lack of involvement in VA-7 is one hell campaign kickoff. https://t.co/rT2xW8JRFo — dalton🎅🏻🎄 (@indaltonwetrvst) November 17, 2023

Absurdly condescending to a local political leader. Also you're running for Congress. It's the right of voters to question you. You don't get to self-annoint and you're not better than the people you're trying to represent (or the people they've already elected!!!). https://t.co/YJG02a5uoH — Avery Gagne 🇵 (@avery_gagne) November 17, 2023

Alexander Vindman was notoriously condescending to then-House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) during the impeachment inquiry, demanding that he be addressed as “lieutenant colonel”:

Be careful, he’ll be sure to correct you and remind you that it’s LIEUTENANT COLONEL Vindman — very highly respected! pic.twitter.com/BMHTobnzNo — ALX (@alx) November 27, 2022

