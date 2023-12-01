Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) Thursday for allegedly blocking her request to file a subpoena for sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, accusing Democrats of “hiding” something.

Blackburn is a member of the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Durbin serves as chair, giving him control over the panel’s subpoena power.

The Tennessee Republican publicly called out Durbin on X, writing, “@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. What are Democrats trying to hide?”

Blackburn initially called to subpoena the flight logs in early November, demanding to get more information on those who allegedly flew in billionaire Epstein’s jet to his private Caribbean island and other locations, where he is suspected of pimping out women and children to his guests.

Passengers of the plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” included former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Epstein’s former pilot testified.

After being found dead in his cell at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019, many questions remain as to who paid to sexually abuse the girls that Epstein procured and trafficked all over the world.

“If you didn’t see the Judiciary Committee hearing today, this was quite a mess,” Blackburn said in a video message later on Thursday.

“We were trying to get my subpoenas of Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs… and of course, the chairman blocked it all, cut it off. That’s not how this committee is supposed to work.”

She continued her rampage on Friday morning, writing on X, “We need to uncover the names of every individual who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific human trafficking ring. I’m calling to subpoena his flight logs.”

The senator also made a statement through her office, bringing up how the Judiciary Committee wants to “ignore” reports of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor pressing colleges and libraries to purchase her book:

This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade. Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring.

While Durbin has not publicly responded to Blackburn’s criticism, the Democrat senator was inundated with thousands of social media comments demanding the release of Epstein’s flight logs.

“Why did Dick Durbin block Marsha Blackburn’s request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs?” conservative television host Emerald Robinson wrote.

“Because the Democrats are groomers. You know it’s true.”

Why did Dick Durbin block Marsha Blackburn's request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs? Because the Democrats are groomers. You know it's true. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 1, 2023

“Is Dick Durbin on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs or is one of his donors on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs?” activist and author Brigitte Gabriel posted.

Is Dick Durbin on Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs or is one of his donors on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 1, 2023

Fox News’s Jesse Watters also slammed the judiciary chair, asking, “Why is Senator Dick Durbin covering up for Jeffrey Epstein?”