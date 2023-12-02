President Joe Biden’s approval among independents — a key demographic — is negative on a range of issues, a Gallup survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found Biden’s overall job approval at 37 percent, which Gallup describes as his “personal low.” Most, 59 percent, disapprove of the 81-year-old president’s job performance.

The situation worsens when one examines the sentiments of independents, specifically, as Biden’s job approval has dropped to what the survey describes as a “record low” of 27 percent in that group. This reflects an eight-point drop in approval over the last month alone.

To make matters worse for Biden, he receives abysmal approval ratings on key issues from independents. For example, just 31 percent of independents approve of his handling of the situation in Ukraine, 35 percent approve of his healthcare policy, 24 percent approve of his handling of the economy, 28 percent approve of his handling of foreign affairs, and a quarter approve of his handling of the “situation in the Middle East between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

Gallup’s summary of the results is dire.

Emphasis added:

With less than a year to go until the presidential election, Biden continues to receive tepid ratings from the American public. His overall job approval rating is still at his personal low and is in historically dangerous territory for an incumbent seeking reelection. In addition, political independents’ record-low rating of Biden is striking. Biden’s even weaker ratings on the economy, foreign affairs and the Middle East suggest that his performance in these areas is dragging down his overall job performance rating.

GALLUP: Biden's approval rating among Independents reaches a new low of 27%. Approve 37% [=]

Disapprove 59% [=] Independents

Approve 27% [-8]

Disapprove 65% [+4] [Change vs October] N=1,013 | November 1-21 | ±5%https://t.co/gSHpVX9bxn pic.twitter.com/OzmNDlDYhQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 28, 2023

The Gallup survey was taken November 1-21, 2023, and comes as other surveys show Americans viewing Biden as low energy.

A Senate Opportunity Fund poll, first obtained by Breitbart News, found “old,” “weak,” and “tired” as the top three words used to describe the 81-year-old president.

The results also coincide with former President Donald Trump continually blasting the incompetency of the Biden administration and challenging his likely 2024 competitor to take a cognitive exam.

“Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House,” Trump said.

“Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!” he exclaimed.