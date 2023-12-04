President Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News on Monday.

Comer’s revelation amplifies concerns raised by Republicans that Joe Biden is compromised. It also provides more evidence to support an impeachment inquiry into the president.

RELATED VIDEO — Comer: We’ll Release Transcript of Hunter’s Deposition, That’s How Dems Did Investigations:

An Oversight Committee aide told Breitbart News the committee is aware of at least three monthly payments for $1,380 on the following dates:

September 17, 2018

October 15, 2018

November 15, 2018

Owasco PC is an entity involved in many complicated wire transfers of the Biden business, Breitbart News previously reported:

Joe Biden received $40,000 in “China money” from his brother disguised as loan repayment.

in “China money” from his brother disguised as loan repayment. An email from a bank money laundering investigator flagged concerns about the “China money” that ultimately funded the $40,000.

about the “China money” that ultimately funded the $40,000. The Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden and Owasco PC for tax violations.

“This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer said. “Joe Biden claimed there was an ‘absolute wall’ between his official government duties and his family’s influence peddling schemes. This was a lie.”

“At this moment, Hunter Biden is under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using Owasco PC for tax evasion and other serious crimes,” Comer said. “And based on whistleblower testimony, we know the Justice Department made a concerted effort to prevent investigators from asking questions about Joe Biden.”

Redacted Doc (1) by Breitbart News on Scribd

Since launching its investigation into the Biden business, the House Oversight Committee identified more than 20 shell companies and $24 million dollars the business raked in between 2015 and 2019 by peddling Joe Biden as “the brand.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.