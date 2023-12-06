Donald Trump Leading GOP Primary As DeSantis and Haley Virtually Tied

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is virtually tied with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for second place in the Republican primary race, the latest Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey showed 53.5 percent, rounded up to 54 percent, of likely GOP presidential primary voters choosing Trump as their candidate of choice. However, there is a virtual tie for second place, as DeSantis and Haley are divided by half a percentage point, 16.7 percent to 16.2 percent. When rounded, DeSantis leads Haley 17 percent to 16 percent.

No other candidate comes remotely close: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sees 6.3 percent support, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy with 4.3 percent. Remaining candidates see one percent or less.

The Trafalgar Group survey was taken November 30 to December 2, 2023, among 1,084 GOP presidential primary voters. It has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 54%

DeSantis 17%

Haley 16%

Christie 6%

Ramaswamy 4%

Hutchinson 1%

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who saw .4 percent support in this survey, formally suspended his campaign on Monday. He drew attention to the debate criteria, accusing the Republican National Committee (RNC) of effectively “nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire.”

“None of their debate criteria relate to the qualifications related to actually doing the job of the president,” he said.

“This effort to nationalize the primary system is unhealthy for the future of the party, especially for a party which proclaims to value leadership from outside of Washington,” he added.

The RNC’s clubhouse debate requirements are nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire. None of their debate criteria relate to the qualifications related to actually doing the job of… — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) December 4, 2023

We launched our campaign with a clear-eyed mission: Bring a business leader and proven governor’s voice to fight for the best of America. We will always remain committed to fighting for that, and for the people who make our nation so exceptional. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ugSM7SysxS — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) December 4, 2023

Before we entered the race, the national conversation centered on divisive issues best suited to be solved at the state and local level, and away from the essential, core responsibilities of the President and the executive branch as delegated by the 10th Amendment of our… — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) December 4, 2023

The fourth GOP debate will take place Wednesday, December 6, and put Haley and DeSantis, who are effectively battling for second place, at the center stage again as each tries to build momentum, particularly in early states. Trump is not expected to participate.