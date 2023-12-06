Hunter Biden could be held in contempt of Congress if he does not comply with a lawfully issued subpoena to appear before the House impeachment inquiry for a deposition behind closed doors and in public, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) threatened Wednesday.

The threat is a warning sign to President Joe Biden’s son:

If prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress, the punishment is up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

is up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment. The committee scheduled Hunter’s closed-door deposition on December 13 .

. So far, Hunter only agreed to appear in a public setting.

“He’s been subpoenaed. We expect him to show up. They don’t get to make the rules,” Comer told Politico. “I would expect Congress to hold the president’s son in contempt,” he added when asked what the next step would be if Hunter Biden does not meet with investigators.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, previously claimed a private deposition would produce leaks and half-truths. Comer rebutted Lowell by intending to produce a “videotape” of “the deposition and release the deposition transcript soon after its completion.”

House investigators typically demand a closed-door deposition before public hearings. For instance, the January 6 Committee refused to allow many witnesses to appear in public, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Hunter Biden’s potential deposition is a part of the Biden impeachment inquiry. House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

