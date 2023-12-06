President Joe Biden’s email alias exchanged five messages with Eric Schwerin — a Biden family associate — immediately before Biden visited Ukraine in 2014 — when Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma — and 27 emails after the trip ended, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) revealed Tuesday.

The timeline of Biden’s alias emails with Schwerin is significant because he was an integral member of the Biden business, Breitbart News previously reported:

Schwerin was the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners , a fund created by Hunter Biden and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania.

, a fund created by Hunter Biden and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania. Many of those deals yielded the Biden family business millions over decades while Joe Biden was an elected official.

while Joe Biden was an elected official. Schwerin was the architect of the Biden family’s “various shell companies that launder money around the world,” according to Smith.

around the world,” according to Smith. Schwerin shared bank accounts with Joe Biden.

with Joe Biden. He was dubbed the family’s “ moneyman .”

.” He maintained guest lists for White House functions.

for White House functions. Schwerin negotiated the settlement with Hunter’s first wife, Kathleen.

The 32 emails are part of an 11-page log of emails Joe Biden sent and received between 2010 and 2019. In total, Joe Biden and Schwerin exchanged 327 emails. The House Ways and Means Committee obtained the emails from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

The log does not contain the content of the alias emails.

The timeline of the 32 emails encompassed Joe Biden’s 2014 trip to Ukraine, where he threatened to withhold $1 billion if the Ukrainian president did not fire a Ukrainian prosecutor. Burisma was under investigation by the prosecutor. Hunter sat on the board of Burisma.

Joe Biden later bragged about the firing in 2018 at the Council on Foreign Relations:

I said, “I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.” I said, “You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,” I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, “I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.

Smith highlighted the suspicious timing of the alias emails and Joe Biden’s history in Ukraine.

“Evidence from today’s documents show right around the time of international trips like those to Ukraine, Joe Biden was emailing his son and his son’s business partner from private email accounts using aliases while vice president,” Smith said in a statement. “The evidence they have produced clearly shows Joe Biden was not just aware of his son’s business dealings but was actually involved.”

