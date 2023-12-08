CNN Poll: 67% Disapprove of Joe Biden’s Economy, Top 2024 Issue

Sixty-seven percent of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s economy, the top issue heading into the 2024 election, a recent CNN poll found, sparking concern among Democrats that the president’s so-called “Bidenomics” failed to deliver tangible results.

Biden’s approval rating on the economy in November is the second lowest of his presidency, the poll found:

November 2023: 33 percent

October 2023: 36 percent

May 2023: 34 percent

December 2022: 36 percent

June 2022: 30 percent

December 2021: 45 percent

March 2021: 49 percent

The economy greatly ranked as the top issue:

Economy: 42 percent

Immigration: 12 percent

Foreign policy: 10 percent

Partisanship: 6 percent

Crime: 6 percent

“They’re [White House] trying so hard with Bidenomics,” CNN’s Dana Bash claimed, analyzing the polling numbers.

“[They are] spending a lot of money on it to press the point that the economy is getting better — and voters aren’t buying it. It’s like, you have, they’re trying to tell people how to feel, and it doesn’t always work,” she said.

Democrats abandoned their economic catchphrase, “Bidenomics,” in recent weeks because it is reportedly an “ineffective” and “tone-deaf” messaging vehicle to hype Biden’s economy [emphasis added]:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC no longer use “Bidenomics.”

and House Majority PAC no longer use “Bidenomics.” Biden also dropped the catchphrase during his prepared speeches, NBC News reported: “He hasn’t used it in public remarks since Nov. 1.”

the catchphrase during his prepared speeches, NBC News reported: “He hasn’t used it in public remarks since Nov. 1.” Biden reportedly believed the phrase could “backfire” if the economy remained sluggish.

The poll sampled 1,795 respondents from November 1-30, 2023, and has a 3.2-point margin of error.

