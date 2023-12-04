Democrats Drop ‘Bidenomics’ Catchphrase: ‘Ineffective,’ ‘Tone-Deaf’

House Democrats abandoned their economic catchphrase “Bidenomics” in recent weeks because it is reportedly an “ineffective” and “tone-deaf” messaging vehicle to hype President Joe Biden’s struggling economy.

The dropped catchphrase highlights the Democrat Party’s infighting about how to shore up Biden’s economy heading into the 2024 election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC no longer use “Bidenomics,” a phrase the White House coined earlier this year to cushion Biden’s “troubling” approval rating, Axios reported Sunday. “The term is nowhere to be found in any of the House Majority PAC’s public releases and posts except for a single press release on July 31,” the outlet noted.

Axios reported Democrat concerns:

The term was seen as tone-deaf to voters still struggling economically and also invoked a president with lackluster polling numbers. One Democratic strategist said the biggest problem wasn’t using “Biden,” but that the term was too philosophical and required too much explanation. … House Democratic Caucus ChairPete Aguilar (D-Calif.) has avoided “Bidenomics” on his social media and press releases, except sharing one article on Facebook with the term featured in the headline. His team said he has invoked “Bidenomics” during press conferences.

Democrats want a refund for their tone-deaf Bidenomics branding The problem? It’s their own failed policies that continue to cost all Americans “House Democrats ditch ‘Bidenomics’ messaging” https://t.co/LT5uESxGG4 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) December 3, 2023

Biden also dropped the catchphrase during his prepared speeches, NBC News reported: “He hasn’t used it in public remarks since Nov. 1.”

Biden reportedly believed the phrase could “backfire” if the economy remained sluggish. “I can understand that,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) told NBC News when asked about the president’s “unease” with the term. “I don’t like it either.”

Polling shows Biden’s economic messaging failed to impress voters:

Biden’s struggling economy is the number one issue for 2024 voters.

Voters trust former President Donald Trump over Biden on economic issues.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.