McCarthy Ouster Nancy Mace Splits with Fiancé

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), one of the Republicans who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has split with her fiancé of over a year, according to reports.

Mace was engaged to Patrick Bryant but is now reportedly “fighting over a $3.9 million beachfront property with six bedrooms and a pool and a $1.3 million Washington, D.C., home they both have equity in,” according to a report from the Daily Mail.

“It comes just days after Mace faced an exodus from her office on Capitol Hill. Six staffers resigned and claimed she runs a ‘toxic’ office,” the outlet reported.

Mace dismissed inquiries from the outlet about her love life, telling the Daily Mail, “I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status.”

It was Mace, however, who drew attention to her love life over the summer, delving into a personal story about how she denied sex to her fiancé to make it to a prayer breakfast on time.

She made the saucy remark during Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) prayer breakfast, telling the audience, “When I woke up this morning at 7:00 — I was getting picked up at 7:45 — Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed.”

“And I was like, ‘No baby, we don’t got time for that this morning,’” Mace continued. “I gotta get to the prayer breakfast, and I gotta be on time.”

“A little TMI,” Mace added. “He can wait…I’ll see him later tonight.”

Nancy Mace tells a prayer breakfast that she turned down sex this morning so she could get there on time pic.twitter.com/nnWY6moonJ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 27, 2023

At the time, many social media users highlighted the inappropriate nature of Mace mentioning her sex life with her fiancé — not her husband — at a prayer breakfast.

As Breitbart News detailed at the time:

“Nancy Mace just said she turned down sex from her NOT husband but her fiancé this morning in bed because she had to get to the PRAYER BREAKFAST,” another wrote, adding, “I’ll take ‘what is a sin for $500 Alex.’” “Keep your sex life out of your prayer breakfast speech please, Nancy Mace!” one user wrote. “Yesterday: Nancy Mace explains at prayer breakfast that she did not engage in sexual activity that morning, but would likely have some sex that evening,” another observed. “Very cool, Nancy.” “Why is (unmarried) Rep. Nancy Mace talking about her sex life at a prayer breakfast?” another asked. “So. Many. Things. Wrong. With. This.”

Mace has been divorced two times — a fact she has mentioned publicly. She was first married to Chris Niemiec, followed by Curtis Jackson. She divorced from her second marriage in 2019 and has two children with Jackson.

She was one of eight — Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ken Buck (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and herself — who voted to oust McCarthy from the House Speakership. He is leaving his House seat at the end of December.

FLASHBACK — Nancy Mace: ‘Everything Is on the Table’ When it Comes to McCarthy’s Speakership