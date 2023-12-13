Trump Slams Biden as ‘Low-IQ’ in Iowa: Joe ‘Most Corrupt’ President in ‘History’

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as “low IQ” and the “most corrupt” president in history, making the remarks on Wednesday during a speech in Iowa, where he is leading the Republican primary field in poll after poll.

Trump’s speech, which took place 33 days ahead of the January 15 Iowa caucuses, largely focused on the failure of the Biden presidency, according to excerpts of his speech.

“During this holiday season, families all across America are struggling under the brutal weight of Bidenomics. This year alone, the typical American family is $7,500 dollars poorer because of Crooked Joe’s globalist blunders and greedy betrayals,” Trump said, blasting Biden as a “low-IQ individual” — a criticism he has made before.

“And he is truly the worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” Trump’s remarks read, asserting that the Biden administration is “running on the fumes of the great success of the Trump administration—without us, this thing would have crashed to levels never seen before, and if we are not elected, we’ll have a Depression very much like the Depression of 1929.”

Trump makes the argument that nothing has improved in America under Biden’s leadership.

“Under the Trump administration, you were better off, your family was better off, your neighbors were better off, and our country was better off—America was stronger, richer, safer, and more confident than ever before when you had me behind that desk in the Oval Office,” Trump’s remarks read, asking Iowans to honestly examine if they are better off today than they were four years ago.

Excerpts of the speech also show Trump slamming Bidenomics while making the declaration that the American Dream is “dead” under Biden’s leadership.

“But all of that will change the minute the polls close on Election Night 2024,” Trump’s remarks read. “The next economic boom will begin the instant the world knows that Crooked Joe Biden is gone, and Donald J. Trump has won four more years as President of the United States.”

It should be noted that Trump’s speech focuses on Biden — not Trump’s various primary challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows Trump leading in Iowa with 50 percent support, 30.3 points head of DeSantis.