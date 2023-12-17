Utah Senate Republican candidate and mayor of Riverton, Utah, Trent Staggs said on Breitbart News Saturday that Utahns are embarrassed by Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) petty attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Staggs spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after Romney, who will retire at the end of his term, said, “Donald Trump is kind of a human gumball machine,” in reference to Trump’s unfiltered speaking style.

WATCH — Sen. Mitt Romney: Trump Has Dangerous “Authoritarian Approach”:

“A thought or a notion comes in, and it comes out of his mouth. There’s not a lot of filter that goes on. There’s not a lot of, ‘What’s the implication?’ No, no. He just says whatever,” the Utah Republican said.

He added that Trump is allegedly dangerous for democracy.

Romney, the failed presidential candidate said, “I do think you can look at his record as president, and particularly in the last months of his presidency, and say, ‘This is a dangerous approach. It’s an authoritarian approach.'”

Asked about these comments, Staggs said, “We’re [Utahns] tired of Mitt Romney, we’re embarrassed by a lot of his behavior. He’s only been passionate about one thing… and that’s to go after President Trump.”

Listen here:

“We see these candidates that are popping up in the continuation of Romney, Mitt Romney 2.0, they’re very much part of the establishment of the Utah swamp,” Staggs said, referring to the other Senate Republican candidates.

Staggs referred to a Breitbart News report that Never Trump, Democrat, and Mitt Romney donors have swarmed to Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

He also suggested that, during a recent debate, Wilson would not answer questions about Ukraine, Israel, or any other pressing issues.

WATCH — Romney: Haley Is the “Only One that Has a Shot” to Beat Trump:

“He won’t give us where he stands on the issues,” Staggs remarked.

“He won’t take a stand,” he added.

Staggs added that he opposes Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, “inappropriate materials” in schools, and out-of-control immigration in Utah. He also said he would not sign an omnibus spending bill and wants to ban lawmakers who leave Congress from becoming lobbyists or working for defense contractors.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.