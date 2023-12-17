A Waffle House customer in Birmingham, Alabama, shot and killed a man Sunday morning who was allegedly threatening to shoot patrons in the restaurant.

AL.com reported the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money indicated that deputies were called about the man who was allegedly threatening patrons, but one of the restaurant’s customers got into “an altercation” with the suspect and shot him before deputies reached the scene.

Waffle House customer fatally shots man who threatened diners, Jefferson County sheriff office says https://t.co/LkV2QFE8Ii — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) December 17, 2023

WVTM noted that the Waffle House customer who shot the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The deceased suspect was 26 years old.

