Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said on Monday that he was “angry” after his now-former staffer was identified as the subject of a hardcore gay pornography video filmed in the Senate Hearing Room and told reporters he would not comment on “personnel issues.”

“I was angry, disappointed. It’s a breach of trust. All of the above. It’s a tragic situation and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration,” Cardin said, the Hill’s Al Weaver reported. “I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this and the Senate staff.”

Reporters also caught up with Cardin in a gaggle shared by Forbes. When asked if the former staffer, who has been identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, had exhibited signs of “unusual behavior” while working in his office, the 80-year-old Cardin stammered and laughed before deflecting.

Watch the video here:

“I would not be the right one — I would have to ask — these are personnel issues, and I would not be the right person. I’m not gonna, just not going to get into personnel issues,” he declared.

Asked if he knew the staffer, Cardin stated, “I know all of my staff people, so I know him.”

When a reporter asked if he was close with the ex-staffer, Cardin said he would not speak about his “relationship with our staff people.” He also said he did not “know the details” regarding how the staffer and the other man gained entry to the Senate hearing room.

Cardin did not indicate whether or not any internal probes were taking place in his office but said the Capitol Police are investigating the matter. He added his office is “absolutely” cooperating with law enforcement and that he would have to double-check with his staff but was otherwise unaware of any efforts made to contact him personally about the investigation.

The video circulated on Friday after it was first reported by the Daily Caller, and Maese-Czeropski was identified as the man who was on the receiving end of anal sex in the Senate hearing room hours later. Cardin’s office announced Saturday that Maese-Czeropski “is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Staffer Caught Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Hearing Room (GRAPHIC) Read more here first and watch the video: https://t.co/gm2ZSoNMjU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 15, 2023

“My knowledge of this was over the weekend. When I learned about it, [I] made sure that he was separated, so he left the Senate employment, and that the appropriate steps were taken from the point of view of our office,” Cardin told reporters.

After Maese-Czeropski was identified in the video, he took to LinkedIn and issued a statement, saying, “I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” he added. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”