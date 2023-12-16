The Congressional staffer who appeared in a gay pornographic video filmed in a Senate hearing room has been fired.

Senator Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) office released a statement Saturday that Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.

“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” the statement read.

The graphic video that led to the firing, first released in a bombshell report from the Daily Caller, sent shockwaves throughout Washington. The leaked video footage shows a congressional staffer, later identified as Maese-Czeropski, having anal sex with an unknown man on a table in the Senate hearing room, where senators often sit to ask questions during hearings.

Before his firing was made public, Maese-Czeropski posted a statement on his LinkedIn profile.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he remarkably claimed. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated,” he continued, “and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Maese-Czeropski says he began working for Cardin as a staff assistant in 2021. He is a graduate of the ultraliberal University of California, Berkeley, leaving in 2021 after obtaining a degree in Society & Environment.

The Daily Caller identified the hearing room in the video as the Senate Judiciary Committee Room in the Senate Hart Office Building. In that location, the influential committee debates and considers all judicial nominations for the federal judiciary.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.