Report: Joe Biden Unable to Admit His ‘Old Age’ Is a Problem

President Joe Biden, 81, is reportedly unable to accept his “old age” as an electoral problem, presumably disenchanting young Americans who ditched the president in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Among voters aged 18-29, Biden’s approval rating significantly dropped, New York Times/Siena College polling found:

December 2023: Trump tops Biden by six points.

July 2023: Biden leads Trump by ten points.

Before the 2022 midterms: Biden leads Trump by 21 points.

“I feel so much younger than my age,” Biden reportedly tells aides and friends.

“Biden’s reluctance to acknowledge his physical limitations at age 81 is causing some tension on his team, as senior aides and First Lady Jill Biden push him to rest more and be vigilant about his health going into 2024,” Axios reported:

Despite his sensitivity about acknowledging that his energy is lower than when he was younger, Biden has accepted changes in recent months to help him stay healthy and avoid tripping, including using the shorter stairs on Air Force One and wearing tennis shoes more often.

“It is a little bit like your grandfather running the company, and you know that he’s at a point now where the heirs could suffer value if we don’t change management at the top,” Democrat and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said. “And this is very difficult. How do we get grandpa to relinquish the CEO role?”

Biden’s inability to accept his age increases concerns for 54 percent of Democrats who want to replace the president as the Democrat party’s presumptive 2024 nominee, recent Fox News polling found:

Fifty-four percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden.

“See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger,” The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God recently said. “He’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”

