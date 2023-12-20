Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating has sunk to a record new low, a Monmouth University poll reveals, raising Democrat fears she might not be the best member of the White House to advocate for public policy.

Harris, known for word salads, announced a nationwide tour on Tuesday to proclaim the virtues of the abortion agenda with her first stop on January 22, the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Monmouth polling found Harris’s approval rating at a historic low:

December 2023: 35 percent

September 2023: 36 percent

July 2023: 40 percent

March 2023: 26 percent

The poll sampled 803 Americans from November 30–December 4 with an error margin of ± 4.8 percentage points.

Last year, Harris delivered a speech at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) 39th Annual Conference in which she struggled to convey a coherent statement about the future of abortion, saying that “we are guided by what we see that can be, unburdened by what has been.”

She often uses the phrase, despite its incoherence:

Kamala Harris is “unburdened by what has been.” She is also “unburdened” by competency.pic.twitter.com/3XKC7hJXW5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2023

It is not the first time Harris struggled to deliver a speech. Sometimes her remarks are unclear and hard to follow, causing regular communication blunders.

Speaking alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in March 2022, Harris struggled to convey that the United States would be providing economic assistance to the island nation. “We also recognize — just as it has been in the United States for Jamaica — one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic,” she said.

“So to that end,” Harris continued, “we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only, uhhh, the issue of public health, but also the economy.”

Harris also previously rambled about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Sunset, Louisiana. Harris noted the “significance of the passage of time” four times within 32 seconds while on another occasion she struggled to simply define the word “culture.”

WORDS OF WISDOM: Kamala Harris Struggles for 45 Seconds to Define “Culture”

White House

Harris’s speeches outside the United States are also confusing at times. During her trip to Poland, she seemed to experience difficulty reading her notes while expressing where exactly she was.

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles,” she said.

