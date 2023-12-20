Philadelphia LGBTQI+ Activist Kendall Stevens Charged with Rape of Minors

Kendall Stephens, a prominent LGBTQI+ activist in Philadelphia, has been charged with raping two minors among other alleged offenses.

Stephens, 37, reportedly had a preliminary arraignment in Philadelphia Municipal Court on Monday after being arrested and charged, according to CBS Philadelphia. Police said the alleged incidents happened in September.

“Court documents show Stephens was charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, obscenity to minors and endangering the welfare of children,” noted the outlet.

Stephens, a black transgender woman, a man presenting himself as a woman, rose to prominence in the Philadelphia activist scene back in 2020 after suffering a hate crime inside his home. The assailant, Tymesha Wearing, was convicted this past February for “aggravated assault and conspiracy for her role in the home invasion and group assault” of Stephens. Wearing was also convicted of hate crimes.

Stephens advocated for more protection of LGBTQI+ people in the city.

“Just take a look at collateral damage of violence and hate,” Kendall Stephens said in March of this year. “This is what happens. It’s not just the individual that is murdered or attacked, it’s the family that has to feel and deal with the loss of loved ones.” ty.

“I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power,” Stephens said. “We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings.”

Bail for Stephens has been set at $500,000.

