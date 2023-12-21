New Gay Sex Scandal Hits Capitol After Second Graphic Video Emerges

A report revealed that the House investigated a second gay sex scandal as Washington, DC, reels from the initial emergence of a graphic pornographic video filmed by a Senate aide.

“Purported, unbecoming behavior” from his senior staffer triggered Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) to initiate an investigation, reports Semafor.

The behavior in question is linked to a second set of Capitol sex videos, which Semafor reports circulated on the social media site Snapchat in 2022 but did not release. A source provided recordings featured in the Snapchat story of a user going by “Adam J” with the handle “Anjackson2019.”

The report says:

One of the videos, watched by Semafor, featured a man masturbating inside a House office building, which was identifiable by standard Capitol House furniture and carpeting. The desk at which the videographer performed also held a branded congressional mouse pad. A screenshot of a second video obtained by Semafor shows two men engaged in a sex act in an office setting. The participants’ faces are not visible in any of the material viewed by Semafor.

After the videos emerged, Newhouse’s office was informed that one of the participants was allegedly a senior staffer in his office. According to a Newhouse spokesperson, “As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation.”

The spokesperson said that “no conclusive evidence” was found to implicate the senior staffer, although it was not reported if Newhouse’s office had obtained access to the videos.

The earlier Senate sex tape, released December 15 by the Daily Caller, “shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room.” The description continues, “The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex.”

That report confirmed the video “was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.” It is not immediately clear if the two episodes are explicitly linked or if the videos were shared among the same group.

In a series of text messages and a telephone interview with Semafor, the unnamed senior staffer alleged to be responsible denied participation in the explicit videos and disputed elements of the office’s characterization of the episode.

The report says:

He said he was informed of the investigation in June 2022, but told by the Congressman in July that it had ended with “no evidence to the allegation.” He said he left in the fall of 2022 on good terms for unrelated reasons to take a job outside of Washington, D.C. The Congressman praised his work in material announcing his hire.

Newhouse’s spokesperson said, “The office will not be providing further comment on personnel matters.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.