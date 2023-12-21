House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is calling on President Joe Biden to take executive action to stop the ongoing inflow of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

According to a letter reviewed by Axios, Johnson tells Biden he must use his executive authority over immigration to stem the flow of illegal aliens that are arriving in waves at the border and have crippled Border Patrol resources.

“We passed H.R. 2 more than six months ago, but Senate Democrats have refused to act on it,” Johnson writes, referencing Republicans’ fierce border package. “While a bipartisan group of Senators has begun extensive negotiations over the past few weeks to try to find a compromise, they have not yet been able to finalize an agreement.”

In particular, Johnson said Biden ought to reimpose the “Remain in Mexico” policy which required border crossers to stay in Mexico while their asylum cases passed through the judicial process in the United States.

Likewise, Johnson said Biden should immediately end his administration’s use of various parole programs that make up much of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Catch and Release network.

WATCH: Border Overrun: CBP Warns Residents Not to Enter Parts of Organ Pipe National Monument

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

The parole programs alone allow some 5,000 illegal aliens to be released into American communities every day. Border Patrol agents have told Congress that illegal aliens make clear when they arrive at the border that they came precisely in the hopes of getting paroled into the United States interior.

Biden should also resume construction of the border wall as well as expedite “removal so that aliens are screened and immediately removed if they cannot demonstrate asylum eligibility,” Johnson writes.

Perhaps most significantly, Johnson said Biden should cut the policy that gives work permits to those border crossers who are released into the United States interior on parole.

The promise of work permits is a driving force behind illegal immigration as wages, even low, remain higher in the United States than most other nations where the majority of border crossers arrive from. Border crossers also use the work permits to ultimately pay debts to the Mexican drug cartels, indicating that the policy is used to enrich international human smugglers.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, more than 121,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the border in the first 15 days of December and another 11,000 illegal aliens are known to have successfully crossed the border.

This brings the total number of illegal aliens encountered at the border in Fiscal Year 2024, thus far, to more than half a million.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.