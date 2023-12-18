EXCLUSIVE: 121K Migrants Apprehended in 15 Days Along Southwest Border — 11K more Got Away

Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest U.S. border with Mexico apprehended approximately 121,000 migrants during the first 15 days of December, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Another 11,000 migrants are listed as “got-aways.”

Unofficial Border Patrol apprehension reports indicate agents encountered approximately 121,000 migrants along the southwest border during the first 15 days of the month. This brings the Fiscal Year 24 total to approximately 504,000 migrants.

In addition to the 121,000 migrant apprehensions, agents reported an additional 11,000 migrants were documented as got-aways. This number is an estimate of the number of migrants who were observed or detected crossing the border but who could not be apprehended. This number could be artificially low this month as agents in the Tucson and Del Rio Sectors have largely been pulled from line operations to transporting, processing, and caring for apprehended migrants.

Since October 1, the start of FY24, agents have documented approximately 70,000 migrant got-aways. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not regularly release official numbers.

The Tucson Sector is currently overwhelmed with migrant crossings. Agents in the Arizona border sector apprehended approximately 40,000 migrants during the first 15 days of the month, unofficial reports reveal. This brings the FY24 total to just under 160,000 migrant apprehensions.

The Del Rio Sector in Texas is also facing overwhelming numbers of migrant apprehensions. The unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart revealed the apprehension of approximately 32,000 migrants. This brings the FY24 total for the Del Rio Sector to approximately 113,000 migrants.

The Biden administration’s response to the yet-again surging number of apprehended migrants was to close legal ports of entry in Lukeville, Arizona, and Eagle Pass, Texas. In addition, the administration announced the closing of a major railway border crossing in Eagle Pass over the weekend.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apprehension numbers for November and December come from unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The numbers are subject to change in official reports when they are released. The November Southwest Land Border Encounters report is due to be released any day. The December report should be released in mid-January.