Joe Biden’s Trade Office Helps China Avoid U.S. Tariffs, Again

Hundreds of China-made products will continue avoiding United States tariffs thanks to an extension announced by President Joe Biden’s Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) this week.

The Section 301 tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of China-made products were first imposed by former President Trump after a decades-long free trade consensus in Washington, DC, that eliminated nearly four million American jobs from the U.S. economy from 2001 to 2018.

On Tuesday, Biden’s USTR Katherine Tai announced that her office will extend tariff exclusions for more than 350 China-made products and 77 COVID-19-related categories.

The tariff exclusions, a boon to China, have continuously been extended by Biden’s USTR since March 2022, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

The China-made products that will escape U.S. tariffs thanks to Biden include breast pumps, solar water heaters, garage door openers, X-ray tables, and thermostats, as well as food products from China such as crab meat, Dungeness crab, and Alaskan sole.

While Biden keeps such tariff exclusions for China, a growing bipartisan coalition of Republican and Democrat lawmakers is asking the administration to revoke U.S. free trade relations with China.

This month, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) issued its report which recommends ending China’s permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status that was first approved by Congress in 2001 and backed by then-President George W. Bush.

“We acknowledge that granting the PRC PNTR did not lead to the benefits expected for the United States nor did it lead to the structural reforms in the PRC that Congress expected,” the committee wrote in its findings.

A study from the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA), published in September, shows that ending U.S. free trade with China would create some two million American jobs and grow the nation’s economy by nearly two percent.

Another study from 2022 similarly found that imposing U.S. tariffs on all foreign imports would create a whopping ten million American jobs — three million of which would be high-paying manufacturing jobs, while 6.9 million would be jobs in supporting industries.

