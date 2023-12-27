House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote a demand letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel to investigate whether President Joe Biden engaged “in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress” with Hunter Biden, Breitbart News learned Wednesday.

Hunter defied a congressional subpoena to testify behind closed doors during a December 13 press conference.

to testify behind closed doors during a December 13 press conference. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden was “certainly familiar with what his son was going to say” at the press conference.

with what his son was going to say” at the press conference. Jean-Pierre refused to provide any more information on the subject.

“In light of an official statement from the White House that President Biden was aware in advance that his son, Hunter Biden, would knowingly defy two congressional subpoenas,” the lawmakers wrote, “we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress.”

The letter further states:

Under the relevant section of the criminal code, it is unlawful to “corruptly . . . endeavor[] to influence, obstruct, or impede the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry under which any investigation or inquiry is being had by . . . any committee of either House or any joint committee of the Congress[.]” Likewise, any person who “aids, abets, counsels, commands, induces or procures” the commission of a crime is punishable as a principal of the crime. In light of Ms. Jean-Pierre’s statement, we are compelled to examine the involvement of the President in his son’s scheme to defy the Committees’ subpoenas.

Hunter faces contempt of Congress proceedings for failing to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition. If prosecuted and convicted, Hunter’s punishment could be up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

Polling shows a majority of Democrat voters say Hunter should comply with the House impeachment inquiry’s lawful subpoena, appearing for both a closed door deposition and public testimony, and if he does not, he should be prosecuted, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll recently revealed:

Democrats: 60 percent

Republicans: 81 percent

Independents: 72 percent

