Rumors Put to Rest: Melania Trump Was with Ailing Mother on Christmas

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Christmas Tree delivery at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Former first lady Melania Trump was with her ailing mother on Christmas, solving the mystery of her lack of appearance in a Christmas photo featuring members of the Trump family.

The establishment media and anti-Trumpers were thirsty for a family scandal when they noticed that Melania was not included in the Trump family Christmas photos. Some of them claimed this was further proof that Melania is unhappy with Trump and leaving his side.

“Melania doesn’t want anything to do with Trump,” one X user commented, as another added, “Dude can’t even fix his marriage but don’t worry, he can definitely fix the country…”

The photo shows most of Trump’s family, although Eric Trump’s family is absent, and Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, is included in the Mar-a-Lago photo shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

But the rumors were finally put to rest. Never Trump speculation was wrong. Melania Trump spent Christmas with her ailing mother.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother”:

Further, a spokesperson for Trump also affirmed that Melania was what Page Six described as “tending to a family matter.” The outlet cited a source who said the presidential hopeful and his wife plan to “step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024.”

“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” the source added, emphasizing that Melania Trump is fully behind her husband and his presidential bid.

The update follows a rare appearance from Melania Trump earlier in December, welcoming new American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives:

“Becoming an American citizen comes with responsibility. It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom. It also means leading by example and contributing to our society,” she said, describing it as a “life-altering experience that takes time, determination, and sometimes even tremendous strength.”

“You are now a part of a nation with a rich history of progress, innovation, and resilience,” she added.

