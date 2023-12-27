Rumors Put to Rest: Melania Trump Was with Ailing Mother on Christmas

Former first lady Melania Trump was with her ailing mother on Christmas, solving the mystery of her lack of appearance in a Christmas photo featuring members of the Trump family.

The establishment media and anti-Trumpers were thirsty for a family scandal when they noticed that Melania was not included in the Trump family Christmas photos. Some of them claimed this was further proof that Melania is unhappy with Trump and leaving his side.

Trump apologists- let's save some time here: "Maybe Melania took the photo" – sure that's totes normal for this family "Melania was probably sick" – no mention of her illness from anyone, including the person who posted the photo. "It's not a family photo, it's just a photo… — (@txsalth2o) December 27, 2023

“Melania doesn’t want anything to do with Trump,” one X user commented, as another added, “Dude can’t even fix his marriage but don’t worry, he can definitely fix the country…”

The photo shows most of Trump’s family, although Eric Trump’s family is absent, and Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, is included in the Mar-a-Lago photo shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

But the rumors were finally put to rest. Never Trump speculation was wrong. Melania Trump spent Christmas with her ailing mother.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother”:

Further, a spokesperson for Trump also affirmed that Melania was what Page Six described as “tending to a family matter.” The outlet cited a source who said the presidential hopeful and his wife plan to “step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024.”

“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” the source added, emphasizing that Melania Trump is fully behind her husband and his presidential bid.