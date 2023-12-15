Former First Lady Melania Trump welcomed new American citizens on Friday morning during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, speaking to them about the “responsibility” of being a U.S. citizen and the importance of “guarding our freedom.”



“Becoming an American citizen comes with responsibility. It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom. It also means leading by example and contributing to our society,” Trump said to 25 people from 25 nations sworn in before the Constitution and other founding documents.

“It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination, and sometimes even tremendous strength. You are now a part of a nation with a rich history of progress, innovation, and resilience,” she continued.

VIDEO: First Lady Melania Trump’s full speech from today’s Naturalization Ceremony at the National Archives in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/shupTNbz1j — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 15, 2023

Trump also talked about her experience arriving from Slovenia in 1996 and becoming a U.S. citizen ten years later.

“The pathway to citizenship is arduous. I was born and raised in the picturesque country of Slovenia where my parents taught me the importance of strong work ethic and pursuing my dreams,” she said.

“The values they instilled in me at an early age inspired my fashion and modeling career and brought me to the beautiful cities of Paris and Milan. While working internationally, it had its shares of rules and regulations. It was not until I moved to New York City in 1996 that the system truly tested my determination,” she continued.

“Quickly, my life turned into a labyrinth of organizing paperwork,” she noted, referring to the citizenship process.

Trump said “patience and perseverance became my constant companions” during the process.

“For me, reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty. At that exact moment, I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States. I hope you have similar feelings of comfort right now,” she said, adding that becoming a U.S. citizen gave her “a tremendous sense of pride and belonging.”

Trump noted that her own personal experience made her aware of the trials people experience going through the immigration system.

“My personal experience of traversing the challenges of immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh reality that people face, including you who try to become U.S. citizens,” she said.

She concluded by telling the new citizens to be proud of themselves.

“Stand your ground and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. You are American,” she said.

Before the ceremony, the former first lady told Fox News Digital that she was “honored to receive the invitation to participate in the Naturalization Ceremony on Bill of Rights Day.”

“I can personally relate to the wave of emotions experienced by the individuals in today’s celebration and remember the sense of success I felt immediately after becoming a United States citizen,” she said.

Trump continued, saying that the “weight of this transformative moment is accentuated by the magnificence of the venue itself.”

“How fortunate to be with the naturalizing individuals and their families as they recite the Oath of Allegiance and become Americans before our great nation’s founding documents,” she said.