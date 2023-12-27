The terminally ill mother of a young Israeli woman abducted by Palestinians during the October 7 massacre has issued a plea to President Joe Biden imploring help in releasing her daughter, whom she wishes to see “one last time” while she is still alive.

Chinese-born Liora Argamani, who is battling Stage IV brain cancer, penned a letter to President Biden on Christmas Day, saying: “It’s Christmas, and I want to ask you for a gift, Mr. President, that of seeing my daughter before leaving this world.”

“All that’s running through my mind before I part ways with my family forever is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time,” she wrote, adding that her daughter loves music, dancing and being with her friends and family.

CNN anchor John Oz broke down while reading the letter on air.

Liora’s 26-year-old daughter, Noa Argamani, was taken from the Supernova music festival during the Hamas terror attack on October 7.

In footage from the attack, she was seen desperately screaming and reaching for her boyfriend as they were both abducted to Gaza. Her anguished expression as she was driven by force on a motorcycle into captivity is one of the iconic images of the attack.

בלתי מעורבים עזתים או איך שאוהבים לקרוא להם ''חפים מפשע'' חוטפים את בני הזוג נועה ארגמני ואבינתן אור Non-involved Gazans or as they like to call them "innocents" kidnap the couple Noa Argamani and Ebintan Or pic.twitter.com/7t7glThb73 — ינון בן חמו – inon – إينون (@inonbh6) December 20, 2023

She was later seen in a short clip posted by Palestinians, sitting in captivity somewhere in Gaza.

Despite a week-long truce last month, questions linger about why she and an estimated 20 other women, viewed as “soldiers” by Hamas due to their prior IDF service, remain captive, with little news of Argamani’s whereabouts.

In a video from last week, her mother expressed feeling “hopeless” since her daughter’s abduction.

Ella es Liora Argamani.

Tiene cáncer cerebral muy avanzado.

Noa es su única hija.

Noa lleva secuestrada en Gaza 77 días en manos de la organización terrorista #Hamas.

Liora quiere volver a ver a su hija una última vez antes de morir. Comparte su historia.#Liberenlos pic.twitter.com/9LG4zFIyAV — Israel en Español (@IsraelinSpanish) December 23, 2023

In November, she called upon President Biden and the Red Cross to “bring back Noa as soon as possible” in order that she may see her again while still alive.

“Noa, if I don’t get to see you, know that I love you very much,” she added.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that he had requested Chinese President Xi Jinping assist in securing Noa’s release.

Last week, NBC News reported that Argamani was likely abducted by ordinary Palestinian civilians — not Hamas — who joined the terrorists.

Numerous videos from October 7 depict a supportive response on the Palestinian street to news of the massacre. Immediately after news of the attacks broke, Palestinians at home and abroad were seen celebrating jubilantly.

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank Celebrate on October 7, Hand Out Sweets, Fire Guns in the Air, following Hamas's Invasion and Massacre in the Gaza Envelope #Palestinians #Hamas #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/hox5P91DkM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 29, 2023

Photos and videos uploaded to social media show Palestinian crowds greeting the returning executioners as heroes and burning seized Israeli cars in the streets of Gaza. Others show Palestinians rallying, handing out sweets, and firing guns in the air.

Ordinary Palestinian civilians were not just seen celebrating the massacre, but actively participating in it, with full mobs captured on film pouring across the breached border to take part in the killing and raping of innocents, and the looting of their property.

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, significant numbers of Palestinians unaffiliated with terror groups entered Israel and participated in the atrocities alongside the terrorists.

In addition, Gadi Yarkoni, the mayor of the Eshkol Regional Council, told the Free Beacon that the “second wave of Arabs who came into the country were just as cruel as the terrorists of the first wave.”

“We saw that it was not only Hamas who came to slaughter us,” he added. “It was all the residents of Gaza, including people who worked in our kibbutzim.”

As Breitbart News reported in November, survivors of the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz recalled Palestinian civilians participating in the attack on their community, looting and even watching Netflix as terrified homeowners hid from sight.

Hamas’s multi-pronged October attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door to door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

From the body cam of a Hamas terrorist on October 7. A little girl hides under a table in her home before being shot to death. Don't look away, never forget. pic.twitter.com/sMLVczh5tR — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 9, 2023

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi Holocaust, resulted in about 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — nearly 140 of whom remain captive.

The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Earlier this month, the parents of Naama Levy called on international organizations and countries to pressure the Palestinian terror group to release her.

Today marks the 61st day of Naama Levy’s captivity in Gaza, along with 135 children, women, and men. What would you do if Hamas was holding your child hostage under horrible conditions?#Hamas_is_ISIS #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/xHhdZ7aWRS — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) December 7, 2023

Levy, a teenager and advocate for Israeli-Palestinian coexistence who was also abducted on October 7, was last seen covered in blood and being dragged by the hair by a Hamas terrorist.

This video is of Naama Levy , still captive and held hostage by HAMAS. Naama Levy was raised in #India and was a peace activist pic.twitter.com/CGd4mX86pR — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) December 5, 2023

Concerns about Hamas’s treatment of hostages continue to be raised, as Israeli authorities investigate substantial allegations of rape and sexual assault related to the October 7 massacre, having collected over 1,500 testimonies — including of gang rape and post-mortem mutilation.

US State Department spokesman Mathew Miller said today that the reason Hamas refused to release these 17 female hostages is because the terror group didn't want these women to talk about what they went through while in captivity in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/TFoOTC73cA — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 4, 2023

IDF International Spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht stated that the Israeli army is “absolutely” concerned about such violence against hostages.

His comments came amid firsthand accounts shared recently by freed captives at a meeting with Israeli officials, after several shared testimonies of various abuses during their captivity in Gaza.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.